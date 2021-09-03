Who Really Controls Gas Prices in the U.S.? Hint, Not Politicians

Gasoline prices are one of the key metrics people like to know in order to gauge the health of the economy and manage their finances. The price of gasoline is often blamed on politicians in power, but in reality, gas is priced based on several factors that have little to do with the government.

While a gasoline shortage can drive up the price of fuel temporarily, like during the Colonial Pipeline hack earlier in 2021, there are multiple factors including the physical market and financial markets that can impacts how much you pay for a gallon of gas in the U.S.

Top factors impacting gas prices

The U.S. Energy Information Administration has published a basic explainer of how the price of gas is determined.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Pixabay

Since 2006, the price difference between varying grades of gasoline has increased. From 1995–2006, the price difference was only about $0.10 per gallon between gasoline grades. In 2020, the difference between mid-grade and regular-grade fuel was about $0.42 per gallon, and premium gas cost about $0.67 more than regular.

Article continues below advertisement

The four key factors that impact gas prices in the U.S. are: the cost of crude oil

refining costs and profits

distribution and marketing costs and profits

taxes

By far, the cost of crude oil has been the largest influencing factor on the price you pay at the pump.

Article continues below advertisement

The EIA noted that in 2020, the cost of crude oil accounted for 43 percent of the total cost for gasoline. Federal and state taxes made up 22 percent of the total, refining costs and profits 25 percent, and distribution and marketing 10 percent. The 2020 average retail price per gallon of regular-grade gas was $2.17.

Near the end of August, crude oil prices dropped. AAA spokesperson Jeannette McGee noted that with crude oil at its lowest price per barrel in the past three months, “If this downward trend continues and less expensive prices are sustained, Americans can expect to see relief at the pump in the near future.”

Article continues below advertisement

McGee also mentioned that the lower crude oil price can combine with a decrease in fuel demand and growing stock market levels to produce the right conditions for lower gas prices overall.

Source: Pexels