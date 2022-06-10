U.S. Inflation Shows No Signs of Slowing, No Quick Fix

According to data from the Department of Labor released on June 10, the inflation in the U.S. unexpectedly hit a fresh 40-year high in May and rose by 8.6 percent from a year earlier. It topped all of the estimates as economists were expecting the index to rise by 8.3 percent. Shelter, food, and gas were the largest contributors. Markets were eagerly waiting for inflation data to decide their direction. A worse-than-expected price rise proved to be a dampener for them. All of the major market indices opened deep in the red at the start of the June 10 session.