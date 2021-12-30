Housing Market in 2022: Might Cool Down, Will Still Remain Hot

The U.S. housing market broke new records in 2021 as the demand for new homes surged. Homes sales reached the highest level in 15 years. Home prices climbed by about 20 percent in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year, which is the highest level in the FHFA's (Federal Housing Finance Agency) house price index history. Now, after such red-hot housing markets, what are the housing market predictions for 2022?