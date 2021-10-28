Why High Housing Costs Could Increase Homelessness

Poverty has always been a part of the American picture, but the homeless epidemic has only swelled with time. In 2021, the number of community housing and homeless shelters increased by 1.3 percent to meet demand . Meanwhile, housing costs are up, and experts are harping on the correlation.

As housing costs look ahead to even more heightened prices in 2022, people are concerned that homelessness will continue to rise in tandem.

Two states have both the highest poverty rates and lowest homelessness rates

New Orleans, Louisiana

Louisiana and Mississippi have the highest poverty rate of any U.S. state. According to census data from 2019, Louisiana has a poverty rate of 19 percent while Mississippi has a poverty rate of 19.6 percent.

In Louisiana, poverty increased from 14.3 to 19 percent over a five-year period. In Mississippi, poverty decreased from 23.2 to 19.6 percent. The two are trailed only by U.S. territories Puerto Rico and American Samoa, which have poverty rates of 43.5 and 65 percent, respectively.

Despite their high poverty rates, Louisiana and Mississippi maintain the lowest homelessness rates in the country. According to the latest data from the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, Louisiana has 63.3 homeless individuals per 100,000 people in the state. Mississippi has a per capita homelessness rate of 39.8 people.

