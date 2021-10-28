NexPoint Fund Announces Name Change to Reflect REIT Conversion

if you want to invest into real estate but don’t have the capital for a house get into a REIT.

For investors, a transition to a REIT could be a welcome shift. Whereas housing costs cooled in Sept. 2021 along with temperatures, experts predict prices will inflate again in the spring. Real estate investment platforms such as Fundrise are on the rise, and traditional investing models are pivoting to keep pace.

Historically, NHF hasn't performed splendidly in the market. Its shares lost about three-quarters of their value in the first three years of the fund's life. In more recent times, the fund's one-year return is sitting at 61.01 percent, a return that reflects the popping housing market. However, a wider vantage point shows volatility in the fund. NexPoint believes that real estate is the place to focus right now. Ultimately, its performance will have to speak for itself.