Robert Durst, Alleged Murderer, Has a Hefty Net Worth

Robert Durst has gained media attention over the years, particularly after an HBO documentary series The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst aired in 2015. Durst, known as an American real-estate heir, reportedly has a net worth of $65 million.

Despite his wealth and history in real estate , Durst’s name is often connected with several murders . In fact, Fox News reported last month that Durst was found guilty of first-degree murder after he allegedly killed a close friend, Susan Berman in 2000.

Robert Durst studied economics at Lehigh University and later graduated with a bachelor's degree. He went on to study at UCLA. Durst is the eldest son of Seymour Durst, making him heir to part of his father's real estate business. On October 14, 2021, Durst became a convicted murderer.

Then, on January 31, 1982, Durst’s wife went missing. She was on track to graduate from medical school just a few months later. While Durst was considered a potential suspect, mainly because he didn’t report his wife missing until February 5, the case went cold and McCormack’s disappearance remains a mystery.

In 1973, Durst married Kathleen McCormack, a dental hygienist. That same year, he began working at his family’s real-estate business based in New York . A few years after tying the knot, Durst and his wife allegedly began experiencing trouble in their marriage. Durst was accused of being “violent and controlling.”

Prior to working for his family’s company, Durst attended UCLA in 1965, and that is where he met and became close with Susan Berman, “the daughter of a mobster.”

Durst was born into a family of wealth. His father, Seymour Durst, was the owner of a “prominent real-estate company,” a business his eldest son would later work at “sporadically.” The Durst family reportedly has a net worth of $8.1 billion and owns “more than 16 million square feet of real estate in New York and Philadelphia," according to Forbes .

The death of Susan Berman: Did Robert Durst commit the murder?

In December 2000, Durst’s close friend, Susan Berman, was “shot at point-blank range in the back of the head inside her Benedict Canyon home,” according to NBC News. Durst was later accused of committing the murder in an effort to silence Berman from speaking with police. Apparently, Berman was going to admit to the police that she had provided a false alibi when Durst’s wife went missing.

Berman died before she had the opportunity to share this information with law enforcement officials. After Berman’s death, Durst disappeared and was allegedly living in Galveston, Texas “where he assumed the name Dorothy Ciner and regularly wore a woman’s wig, dresses, and high heels.”

While Durst managed to keep attention off him for several years, he was later accused of murdering his neighbor, Morris Black. Although Durst allegedly admitted to “dismembering his body,” he was acquitted and walked free. It wasn’t until after HBO later released its documentary series that police began building a case against Durst.