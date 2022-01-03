How Many COVID-19 Variants Are There? Breaking Down the Virus

All of the variants begin on this list. The VBM (variants being monitored) list consists of 10 variants. The list is usually longer than the others because it consists of every single circulating variant in the U.S. The variants on this list are alpha, beta, gamma, epsilon, eta, iota, kappa, an unnamed variant, zeta, and mu. Each variant (with the exception of a few) is accompanied by the date that it was listed as a VBM, a variant of interest, and a variant of concern.