AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Originated in the U.K., Is Used Globally

AstraZeneca's vaccine is now called Vaxzevria. It's also being sold under the brand name Covishield. It was first approved for use in the U.K. vaccination program on December 30, 2020. There were initial questions about its safety regarding blood clots. However, it was later deemed safe by the EMA (European Medicines Agency) and is still recommended by the WHO. The AstraZeneca vaccine is now being approved by several medical agencies worldwide and it's being used in more than 170 countries.