Will the FDA Approve AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Cocktail?

As AstraZeneca moves toward seeking FDA approval for its antibody cocktail, Merck (NYSE: MRK ) is pushing its pill. Merck is partnering with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics; the pair applied for emergency clearance in the U.S. on Oct. 11.

AstraZeneca is currently sending updated treatment data to global health officials. FDA approval could still be a ways out, but there will certainly be a magnifying glass on AstraZeneca's forthcoming trial report. Once the report is published in a peer-reviewed journal, U.S. regulators will need to determine whether there's enough accuracy to deem the data as reliable. Moreover, they'll decide whether the numbers are good enough to move forward with emergency use.