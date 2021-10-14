Barry Sternlicht became a billionaire due to successful real estate investments. That isn't about to change, but the head of Starwood Capital Group is also drawn to crypto. The real estate mogul owns Bitcoin and Ethereum. Can Bitcoin take Sternlicht’s net worth to a whole new level with its price predicted to hit $200,000?

Barry Sternlicht is an American real-estate mogul. He’s the co-founder and CEO of investment fund Starwood Capital Group. The fund has $95 billion in assets under management. Sternlicht owns Bitcoin and has sponsored several SPACs.

Sternlicht got a Bachelor of Science degree from Brown University and a Masters in Business Administration from Harvard. After graduating, he landed a job at a Chicago-based real estate investment company called JMB Realty. Amid the savings and loan crisis in the 1990s, the company cut jobs and Sternlicht was laid off.

Sternlicht has a net worth of $4.4 billion, according to Forbes. The layoff from JMB Realty marked the start of a successful real estate career for Sternlicht. He teamed up with Bob Faith to start Starwood Capital Group as an investment fund. The fund purchased apartment buildings owned by banks stressed by the savings and loan crisis. It expanded into hotel investments about bought Westin Hotels and Sheraton Hotels. Currently, Starwood Capital manages assets worth $95 billion.

What can Bitcoin do for Barry Sternlicht’s net worth?

Sternlicht’s fortune is mainly anchored on real estate investments. Bitcoin is also in Sternlicht’s portfolio, despite JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon saying that Bitcoin is worthless and a fraud.

Article continues below advertisement

"I will fire any employee trading #Bitcoin for being stupid" - @jpmorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, Sept 2017



"Trade away" - Jamie Dimon, July 2021 pic.twitter.com/WbvzTp2FTf — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) July 22, 2021

For Sternlicht, the point of investing in Bitcoin isn't necessarily to grow his net worth but to protect it. The real estate mogul is alarmed by how governments are printing money and causing inflation. He compares Bitcoin to gold as a store of value.

Article continues below advertisement

Chamath Palihapitiya is another billionaire who has embraced Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation. He predicts that Bitcoin's price will hit $200,000 from about $60,000 now. Tim Draper, another billionaire Bitcoin bull, predicts that the crypto will reach $250,000 by the end of 2022.

When BTC hits $100k, I’m going to buy @GoldmanSachs and rename it Chamathman Sachs. — Chamath Palihapitiya (@chamath) January 9, 2021

Article continues below advertisement