Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction—How High Could It Go in 2021?

Ethereum (ETH) is among the altcoins leading the latest rebound in cryptocurrencies. At a price of about $2,400 and a market cap of $275 billion, Ethereum is the second-largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin. What is Ethereum's price prediction and how high can the crypto go?

Ethereum crypto facilitates transactions on its namesake blockchain. It’s also accepted as a payment by many businesses and there are hopes that more will endorse it. Similar to Bitcoin, Ethereum is also popular with large investors. For example, Cathie Wood has a substantial investment in Grayscale’s Ethereum trust.

The blockchain expert in Amazon’s job listing would work with the company’s payments team to build new capabilities. Amazon accepting Ether payments might increase the demand for the crypto and cause its price to rise. Also, Ethereum’s rise comes after Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed a personal investment in the crypto .

Ethereum’s rise follows an Amazon job listing for an expert in digital currency and blockchain. Some investors speculate that the e-commerce giant might be preparing to start accepting cryptocurrency payments. There have been petitions to try to get Amazon to allow shoppers to pay with cryptocurrencies.

A new graphic for Ethereum's Upgrade Path: leading to the Merge and beyond 👩‍🚀 ⛏️ Proof Of Work ❌ 🌿 Proof of Stake ✅ pic.twitter.com/hKqYaAWlxY

Ethereum could rise more. At the current price, the crypto still trades more than 40 percent below its all-time high of about $4,400. As a result, there's still an incentive to try to buy the dip.

Is Ethereum a good investment?

Many people have made huge profits with Ethereum. The crypto has gained more than 220 percent since January and carries lifetime returns of more than 80,000 percent. There isn't a guarantee that an Ethereum investment will continue to deliver blockbuster returns in the future, but it has the potential to deliver impressive returns.

The happiest Ethereum investors are those who bought the dip in October 2015 when the altcoin fell to what still persists as its all-time low. Those investors have seen their money grow more than 550,000 percent at Ether’s current price.

Article continues below advertisement