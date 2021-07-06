5 Biggest Altcoin Gainers in 2021 and How They Have Performed

The cryptocurrency sector has had multiple ups and downs in 2021. Tesla halting Bitcoin payment and China expanding its crypto crackdown are some of the events that scared many investors. But Coinbase’s IPO and El Salvador’s pioneering move to make Bitcoin a legal tender in the country are some of the events that excited broad interest in crypto investing. What are the biggest altcoin gainers in 2021?

There are thousands of cryptocurrencies out there. Some like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin have become household names. But they aren't the only opportunities. If you’re searching for the next cryptocurrencies that could explode , you might want to know where investors have been making money in 2021.

Others are nothing more than memes. On this list, you have names like Shiba Inu and Floki Inu . Investors are making money with both altcoins linked to serious projects and meme coins. Below are the best-performing altcoins in 2021.

"Altcoin" is the industry term for any cryptocurrency other than Bitcoin. Some altcoins are associated with serious projects like providing blockchain-based financial services and computing resources.

How the biggest altcoin gainers have performed in 2021

Telcoin (TEL) Telcoin is a crypto project focused on money remittance. It aims to partner with telecom providers to make it easy for people to send and receive money using mobile devices. Its goal is to challenge remittance industry incumbents like Western Union and MoneyGram.

The project’s official cryptocurrency is TEL token, which has gained 14,000 percent in 2021. But it’s still cheap trading at just $0.023. There are 54 billion TEL tokens in circulation and the maximum supply is capped at 100 billion tokens. The best places to buy TEL token are KuCoin, Uniswap, 1Inch Exchange, and HitBTC.

Polygon (MATIC) Polygon, formerly Matic Network, is a platform for building and launching blockchain apps. Its officially cryptocurrency is MATIC token, which has gained 6,000 in 2021. There are 6.3 billion MATIC tokens in circulation and the maximum supply is fixed at 10 billion tokens. You can buy Polygon crypto on Coinbase, Binance, Gate, Huobi, and Kraken.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Dogecoin is a meme crypto that tends to soar on Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s tweets. Beyond the joke, Dogecoin has been used to contribute to charities and it also serves as a medium of exchange. The list of businesses that accept DOGE payments include Newegg and Mark Cuban’s Dallas Mavericks. Dogecoin has gained 5,000 percent in 2021.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) PancakeSwap is a Binance-based DeFi project that operates a platform for exchanging cryptocurrencies. The project also operates a prediction market. Its official token is CAKE, which has gained 2,700 percent in 2021. Some 192 million CAKE tokens are in circulation currently and there isn't a maximum supply limit. You can buy CAKE token on its native PancakeSwap, Binance, Gate, and KuCoin.

Solana (SOL) Solana is a blockchain that rivals Ethereum in providing a platform for running DeFi apps. It has its own DeFi platform called Solrise that's backed many prominent investors. Solana’s SOL token has risen more than 2,000 percent in 2021.