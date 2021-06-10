El Salvador: Bitcoin Citizenship and Legal Tender, Explained

Where will Bitcoin be in five years now that it has become an official currency of a country? Bitcoin price predictions show that it will continue to rise. According to Long Forecast, BTC's price will climb 13 percent from the current level to close 2021 at $42,160. The cryptocurrency should more than double its current price in 2022 to reach $79,500. Long Forecast predicts Bitcoin topping $88,800 in 2025.