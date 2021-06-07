Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) the Next Dogecoin? Price Prediction for 2025

Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin is getting plenty of attention right now after rival Dogecoin secured a Coinbase listing amid the push to bring it to Robinhood . The altcoin’s price has climbed 12,000,000 percent so far in 2021 but it still trades at a fraction of a dollar. What is Shiba Inu's price prediction for 2025 and when will it reach $1?

A mysterious person or group called Ryoshi created Shiba coin, which has styled itself as a “dogecoin-killer.” At $0.0000085 a coin, Shiba carries a market value of $3.4 billion. In contrast, Dogecoin trades at $0.37 apiece for a market value of $48 billion.

Among the meme cryptocurrencies, Shiba appears to be the closest thing to Dogecoin. Therefore, it appeals to investors seeking a cheaper alternative to Dogecoin. It gives them a way to diversify their holding of meme crypto.

Shiba Inu is among the best-performing altcoins in 2021. Its rise can be attributed to several factors. Shiba Inu has benefited from the rush to find the next big crypto opportunity as investors seek bitcoin-type returns. Bitcoin’s lifetime returns on investment rose as high as 80,000,000 percent before the recent crypto crash.

Can Shiba Inu be the next success story after Dogecoin?

Shiba and Dogecoin are dog-themed cryptocurrencies originating from internet jokes. They both have a robust community of fans. With gains of 14,000 percent in the past year, Dogecoin has been an unlikely success story for investors. Could Shiba become the next Dogecoin?

Dogecoin’s success can be partially attributed to its impact on the world of philanthropy. Fans have used the meme crypto to donate to charitable causes like sponsoring a Jamaica team to the Olympics and a driver to a NASCAR competition. These charitable acts increased the crypto’s awareness and attracted more users and investors, which caused the price to rise. Similarly, the Shiba Inu coin has started making its mark in philanthropy with Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin using it to donate to COVID-19 efforts in India.

Dogecoin’s success has come from growing exchange and broker support. It has been accepted on major crypto exchanges Coinbase, Binance, Huobi, and Gate. It’s also available for trading through brokers Robinhood and eToro.

Shiba has seen growing exchange support and there's a campaign to bring it to Robinhood—a discount broker used by more than 13 million investors. Landing on Robinhood would give Shiba broad investor exposure and potentially lift the price.

