Elon Musk Shakes Up the Market With His Personal Crypto Holdings

Elon Musk's net worth topped more than $160 billion this year, which makes him the second richest person on Earth. In a conversation with Ark Invest founder Cathy Wood and Twitter and Square payment CEO Jack Dorsey , the Space X and Tesla billionaire discussed his cryptocurrency holdings. The revelations inevitably impacted the prices in the market. Not shying away from being a huge advocate for DOGE , many investors were pleasantly surprised to hear Musk share his personal holdings in Ethereum.

The Ethereum network’s exponential growth through decentralized applications has gotten investors' attention in the past few years. At a Bitcoin conference this past week, Musk publicly admitted his holding in Ethereum. Understanding the conflict of interest and the influence of his commentary, Musk admitted that he has something to gain by promoting Bitcoin since he is personally invested in crypto. He admitted, "I may pump, but I do not dump." Musk revealed that he has doubled down on Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), outside of both Tesla and Space X.