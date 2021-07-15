Nifty's Is The First Social Media Platform Unlocking NFTs— Here's How

NFTs have received a lot of attention these last couple of months with many still figuring out their use cases. Nifty's aims to make collecting easy and social. Setting up an account is similar to creating a new Instagram account, except you don't need to disclose any personal information. Unlike other NFT marketplaces like OpenSea, which serves as a secondary marketplace to premiere NFT drops, Nifty's is more like a social network and has minimal economic barriers. Another way Nifty's differs from other marketplaces is that users can earn rewards with special edition NFTs when they interact with the application.

Not to be confused with Nifty Gateway, which another marketplace for NFTs, NIfty's is for creatives who want to do more than just buy and sell their digital collectibles. The user interface allows users to discover, create, and curate art and artists with their NFT "playlists." Any user can create a playlist of themes that interest them and share them on or off the platform. In clicking on the various playlists, users can see a NFT's details, like where it can be found, its attributes, who owns it, and when it was minted.