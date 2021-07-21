Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk Have Been Friendly for Years

Two tech titans might convene in person at a Bitcoin conference on July 21. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey invited Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to have a conversation about the cryptocurrency.

On June 24, Dorsey tweeted about The ₿ Word, billed as an “initiative that aims to demystify and destigmatize mainstream narratives about Bitcoin, explain how institutions can and should embrace it, and raise awareness around areas of the network that need support.”