Elon Musk’s Inventions Include PayPal, Zip2, and Neuralink

Musk founded Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) in 2002 with the dream of one day being able to colonize Mars. He reportedly believes the future of the human race depends on the colonization of space, and that humans will set foot on Mars in 2024. “If we make life multiplanetary, there may come a day when some plants & animals die out on Earth, but are still alive on Mars,” he tweeted on Apr. 16, 2021.