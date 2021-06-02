Axiom Space Expands Deal With SpaceX, IPO Might Be on the Horizon

A steady capital infusion will help Axiom Space fund future projects. After the February funding round, Suffredini told CNBC, “This round lets us go make a major payment in the build of our [space station] module and lets us build up the team, which we’ve been expanding at just a crazy pace.”

Axiom has discussed an IPO, the CEO said, since SPACs have become a funding option for space companies. Suffredini hinted that the company would revisit the “public-versus-private” conversation the next time it seeks capital. He added that Axiom has “two-to-three acquisitions we’ll look at over the next year” as it examines ways to add complementary capabilities while the company grows.