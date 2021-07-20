Exploring New Territory, DogeLabs Works to Create DOGE-ETH Bridge

At any given point, Elon Musk seems to be one tweet away from shaking up the market. This past year, we saw many novice investors turn into millionaires amid Dogecoin pumping. Last month, DogeLabs announced plans to bridge Dogecoin with Ethereum staking products using the Doge protocol.

The co-founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin spoke about the potential collaboration in an interview. He said that having a secure Dogecoin-to-Ethereum bridge would be “amazing” especially when scalability is compatible with Ethereum assets. This would enable users to trade wrapped Dogecoin with very low transaction fees at high speed.

DogeLabs brings blockchain developers and enthusiasts together.

Located in New York City and Tulsa, Okla., DogeLabs is focused on developing commercial applications around the Doge Protocol. While a long-term Dogecoin investment doesn't seem attractive, Dogecoin's value does hold liquidity, speed of transaction, and brand loyalty.

Aiming for mass integration and products for investors, DogeLabs is discovering, creating, and implementing “real-life” uses for the Doge Protocol. Expanding the team at Data Syndicate, the idea of building a sort of Doge-to-Ethereum bridge will open up the door for Dogecoin holders to interact with Ethereum-based protocols.

Due to relatively simple mining, which allows for faster block processing, blocks are created once every minute. Only four DOGE blockchain confirmations are needed to complete the exchange. With the speed of these transactions, Dogecoin could be an excellent means to transfer and make micropayments for websites and mobile applications.