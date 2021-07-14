Dogecoin Price Prediction Amid Elon Musk-Backed Upgrade

Dogecoin has become a major discussion topic on Reddit following its sharp fall and amid the upcoming upgrade. A major discussion has focused on the proposal to reduce Dogecoin transaction fees. Many Redditors commenting on the fee reduction proposal say that they support it.

On Dogecoin's fall, a Redditor posting under the label of Lostsoul2016 observed that the party is over for altcoins with the exception of Cardano (ADA) and Ethereum (ETH). But another Redditor posting as Azger doesn't think it's big deal. The Redditor noted that the entire crypto market is down. Dogecoin fans on Reddit noted that the meme token has the potential to not only rebound but also overtake Bitcoin as the world’s largest cryptocurrency.