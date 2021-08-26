Should You Buy SPFR Stock Before Velo3D Merger Like Cathie Wood?

No definitive date has been confirmed for the SPFR and Velo3D merger. Initially, the companies said that the merger was expected to close in the second half of 2021. Many users have been asking this very question on social media forums, including Stocktwits and Twitter. There doesn’t seem to be a formal date set for a vote on the merger right now. After the transaction closes, the combined entity will trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “VLD.”