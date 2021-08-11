Is Clover Health (CLOV) Stock Pricing in Most of the Negatives?

On Aug. 9, CLOV stock rose by more than 7 percent when the market was almost flat. The Democrat’s upcoming budget has something that could cheer up Clover investors. The budget is looking to lower the age of eligibility for Medicare benefits from 65 years to 60 years. This could be highly beneficial for Clover and other Medicare Advantage players since it would significantly increase their addressable market. Also, there's a proposal for expanding the services offered to include dental, vision, and hearing. While the final bill might be different from what is currently proposed, the positive shift in regulatory stance is enough to propel the stock higher.