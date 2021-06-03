Shorts and Redditors Battle, CLOV Stock Could Surge Higher

Clover Health (CLOV) stock has risen by more than 28 percent from the all-time low it hit on May 17. On June 2 alone, it rose by 13 percent. It was also the day when the so-called "stonks," the stocks favored by retail investors on social media, took to greater heights. AMC stock surged by 95 percent and Blackberry soared by 32 percent with Reddit crowd behind them. What's the price prediction for Clover Health's stock price and is it in a short squeeze?