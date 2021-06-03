Why Is AMC Stock Dropping and Will It Recover?

On June 3, as of 10:30 a.m. ET, AMC stock had dropped by more than 18 percent. This followed a 95 percent rise on June 2. The trading in AMC stock was halted several times on June 2. At one point, the stock went up by more than 100 percent intraday. This rally, like the one in January, is being led by retail investors, many of who are active on Reddit’s subgroup WallStreetBets. Retail investors on the forum decided to buy the stock in unison. The stock soared and its high short interest multiplied these gains.

However, to benefit from the stock's surge, the company announced that it will sell 11 million shares on June 3. This made the stock tank immediately.