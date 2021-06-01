If AMC Stock Keeps Breaking Records, Could Hit $100 in 2021

As AMC stock continues to soar, the WallStreetBets community is encouraging members to keep holding the theatre chain stock. They joke that Ape brain doesn’t know the meaning of "sell." WallStreetBets members call themselves apes and gorillas. They have used their trading profits from stocks like GameStop, Virgin Galactic, and AMC to donate to gorilla conservation efforts. While some in the community is cheering on the rally with talks of “AMC rocket ship,” others said they invested all of their savings in AMC stock.