AMC Is a Short Squeeze Battleground Stock Again, Could Keep Rising

With the prospects that AMC stock could go higher amid a short squeeze and renewed Amazon acquisition rumors, many investors wonder whether now is the time to buy. Depending on your investing goal, you might want to buy AMC stock now or stay away.

AMC has become a short squeeze battleground stock again. In this environment, it doesn’t look to be a great fit for a long-term investment, especially with the stock now trading near its all-time high. However, if you have the stomach for high risk and you're willing to engage in a short-term gamble, you could try your luck playing the AMC short squeeze battle. With a substantial amount of shares still sold short, a short squeeze could play out for some time and continue to lift the stock.