Why Zillow Paused Home Purchases Until the End of 2021

Shares in the online real estate tech company Zillow dropped to their lowest price in seven months after the company announced on Oct. 18 that it was putting a hold on purchasing homes until at least the end of 2021.

Why did Zillow pause home purchases?

Although many people know Zillow as the website and application that you can search and find homes for sale, the company has also been in the business of buying and flipping homes since 2018. It does the house-flipping through Zillow Offers, which is a homebuying program designed to “make selling your home less stressful,” the website says.

Source: Getty Images

Under the Zillow Offers program, Zillow purchases a home from a seller, does a few repairs and cosmetic fixes, and then puts the home back on the market. The company estimates that it has purchased over 3,800 houses and sold 2,086 homes in the second quarter of 2021.

But a backlog of renovations on the homes Zillow currently owns, along with operational capacity constraints, has forced the program to pause signing any new contracts to buy homes. Pausing new contracts will enable Zillow Offers to focus operations on purchasing homes with already-signed contracts that haven't closed yet and reduce the renovation pipeline, company officials say.

