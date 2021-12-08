FHA Loan Limits for 2022 Rise to Keep Up With Climbing House Prices

According to the Housing and Economic Recovery Act (established in 2008 following the subprime mortgage crisis), the baseline loan limits should be adjusted each year based on the average U.S. home price (based on the Federal Housing Finance Agency). The FHFA House Price Index rose by 18.05 percent annually in the third quarter of 2021. This led to an increase in the conforming loan limit by the same amount. Limits have to keep pace with the rise in home prices for low and moderate-income home buyers to afford them.