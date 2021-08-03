Blackstone-Backed Firm Buys Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Production Company

With the news that Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production company sold to a private equity firm for as much as $900 million, people think the actress is the world’s newest billionaire. “Now that Reese Witherspoon is a billionaire can she fast-track Legally Blonde 3 into production already?” one Twitter user wrote.

Another person tweeted, “I’ll be damned if Reese Witherspoon’s dusty ass becomes a billionaire before Beyoncé.” But Witherspoon actually isn’t a billionaire, according to Forbes.