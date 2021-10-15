How Much Would The Roy Family on 'Succession' Be Worth in Real Life?

They may just be characters, but the Roy family is real in our hearts. The fictional Succession family is returning for a second season after a nearly two-year hiatus, and viewers are ready to see what happens to Waystar Royco after Kendall turned on his father, Logan — again.

Ahead of season three, watchers are wondering: How much is Succession's fictional Roy family worth? While the value of the family's media and entertainment company has been in flux since season 1, we can work out some rough numbers.

Still, the Roys are undoubtedly in the one percent in terms of wealth . This is thanks to Logan Roy's media conglomerate, Waystar Royco. Despite coming from impoverished beginnings in Scotland, Roy moved to Canada and then New York to start his highly successful career.

Helicopters for day trips, boar hunting corporate retreats, a fully-staffed yacht — the Roys have it all. But as any viewer knows, things aren't always what they seem.

The Roy family may not be real, but Succession viewers suspect they're based on the real-life Murdoch family. When compared to Rupert Murdoch, fictional media conglomerate owner Logan Roy has a presumed net worth upwards of $20 billion.

In Succession, Logan Roy has not yet sold his enterprise Wayster Royco. That makes him different from Murdoch in that he's not sitting in that liquidity, but he could easily have a sizable net worth upwards of $20 billion.

If the Succession family is based off of the Murdochs, they would speculatively have a similar net worth.

According to reports, the Roys are based on the real-life Murdoch family . Rupert Murdoch is a media conglomerate executive who owns Fox News and Gannett. He has a $23.3 billion net worth and his entire family reaps the benefits. In fact, a 2019 Disney deal left Murdoch's six children with a collective $12 billion to their names.

Real actors aren't as wealthy as their 'Succession' characters

Main actors in the Succession TV show receive about $300,000 per episode. Brian Cox, who plays patriarch Logan Roy, earns upwards of $500,000 per episode.

Cox has the highest estimated net worth of his fellow actors, totaling about $15 million. Alan Ruck, who plays Connor Roy, maintains a $10 million net worth. Kieran Culkin, who plays Roman Roy and is the real-life younger brother of McCauley Culkin, has a $5 million net worth. Jeremy Strong (Kendall Roy) and Sarah Snook (Shiv Roy) have about a $4 million net worth each.

While the team of actors may not have as much money as their fictional Succession characters, they're doing pretty well for themselves.