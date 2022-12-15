What Happened to Ellen DeGeneres? Here's Why Her Show Ended

Ellen wrapped up Season 19 of her show in the spring of 2022 with a guest appearance by Jennifer Aniston. Ironically, the actress was also the first person to guest appear on the show when it debuted in 2003. Although the talk show host seemed to have ended things on good terms given her bittersweet farewell, a 2020 report published by BuzzFeed News accused the show of fostering a toxic work environment.

In the report, BuzzFeed included statements provided on behalf of current and former employees who admitted “they faced racism, fear, and intimidation.” A former employee told BuzzFeed “That ‘be kind’ bullshit only happens when the cameras are on. It’s all for show.” Another stated Ellen needed to “be more involved to see what's going on.”