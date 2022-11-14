John Aniston: The 'Days of Our Lives' Star Was Worth Millions

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Aniston had an estimated net worth of $10 million. He may have played Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives for 36 years, but he snagged other interesting roles long before his soap opera fame. One of his earlier TV appearances was in 1962 when he played on an episode of 87th Precinct. He is also known for being in the 1963 film, Love With the Proper Stranger.

Aniston actually started out as Dr. Eric Richards and in 1985 pivoted to the role of the crime boss.