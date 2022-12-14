Ellen DeGeneres Has Faced Public Scrutiny, Still Has Solid Net Worth

Ellen DeGeneres is a Hollywood icon famous for her acting, hosting, and comedic capabilities. She created and starred in the sitcom “Ellen,” which aired from 1994 until 1998. Her character came out to a therapist played by Oprah Winfrey in 1997, and she came out personally at that time as well. “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” featured celebrity interviews, games, giveaways, and music from 2003 until 2022.

Birthdate: Jan. 26, 1958

Birthplace: Metairie, La.

Education: University of New Orleans (no degree)

Spouse: Portia de Rossi