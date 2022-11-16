Taylor Swift Fans React on Twitter to ‘Eras’ Tour Presale Fiasco

One user posted: “what is joe biden’s plan to unpause the ticketmaster queue for taylor swift’s eras tour.”

Another remarked: “8 billion people in the world and every single one of them is ahead of me in the taylor swift ticketmaster queue apparently.”

“Being stuck in the ticketmaster queue really has you wondering how different your life you be if you never listened to Our Song on the radio in 2006 that one time,” tweeted @avesstwt.