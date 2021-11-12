Sir Paul McCartney Finally Regained Rights to Most Beatles Songs

In the 1980s, McCartney reportedly told pop star Michael Jackson, who was a friend at the time, about the value of the Beatles catalog. So, when ATV Music was put up for sale, Jackson bought the company’s 4,000-song catalog for $47.5 million. That catalog included about 250 songs written by McCartney and Lennon, as well as others by top artists including The Rolling Stones, Elvis Presley, and Bruce Springsteen.