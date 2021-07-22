Who Owns Elvis Presley's Rights? Royalties, Estate, and More

The King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley has been a figurehead in the music industry for decades since breaking onto the scene with his single "Heartbreak Hotel" in 1958. He was one of the most influential voices in the industry. At the time, many people predicted that he would have a long and lucrative career.

In 1977, Elvis died of a heart attack at only 42. His fortune and assets were left to his family, but who still owns the rights to Presley's legacy and work?