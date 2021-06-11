Who Owns PFL? You Might Be Surprised by the Notable Name

As a successful entertainer, most of Khalifa's net worth comes from sources outside of PFL. However, there isn't any denying that his partial ownership helps bolster his assets.

In line with his Instagram bio that describes him as a "rich ass stoner," Khalifa's net worth is soaring. A few years ago, his net worth was reported at $45 million, but that's largely considered to be an underestimate. This is especially relevant considering his recent business ventures that have given him an ownership stake in a large company. More recent reports say that his net worth is around $60 million, which puts him at number 33 on the list of the top 50 richest rappers. Other notable rappers with similar net worths include Ice T and J. Cole.