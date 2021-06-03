Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Stock Is a Good Buy to Bet on a Turnaround

On the macro level, the sentiments towards marijuana stocks are improving. The MORE (Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement) Act has been reintroduced in the House. Companies like Amazon have also put their weight behind federal marijuana legalization.

On the micro-level, Aurora Cannabis has been undergoing a restructuring across its business. It has restructured its balance sheet and repaid its credit facility. Like many other marijuana companies, ACB has raised cash by selling shares. The company is using the money to strengthen its balance sheet. Even after repaying the debt, Aurora Cannabis had $430 million as cash at the end of May.