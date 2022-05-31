Elon Musk's New Girlfriend Natasha Bassett Has Built Her Own Net Worth

Since that first performance, Bassett has been cast in several films and television series both in Australia and the U.S. While she was still in high school, she appeared in the MTV movie Dungoona in 2009, as well as the Australian TV series I Rock, Cops L.A.C. in 2010, Rake and Wild Boys in 2011. She also appeared opposite Toni Collette in the 2012 Australian film Mental.