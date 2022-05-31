Elon Musk's New Girlfriend Natasha Bassett Has Built Her Own Net Worth
Elon Musk has a new girlfriend. Musk was recently seen having lunch at a French hotel with Australian actress Natasha Bassett. Although only 27-years-old, Bassett has already earned a net worth in the millions.
Natasha Bassett
Actress
Net worth: Over $2 Million
Natasha Bassett is an Australian-born actress who is reportedly dating billionaire Tesla founder Elon Musk. The couple was seen in France over the weekend where they were for the premiere of Bassett's new movie, Elvis. Bassett started acting at age 13. She portrayed pop singer Britney Spears in the 2017 Lifetime movie Britney Ever After.
Age: 27
Birthplace: Sydney, Australia
Bassett’s net worth has been reported to be anywhere from $2 million to $30 million. She's one of the youngest women to have a reported relationship with the world’s richest man. Musk, 50, and Bassett were seen eating French fries and sipping rosé wine at the Cheval Blanc hotel in St. Tropez, France, the Daily Mail reports.
The couple, who started dating in February, was in France for a premiere of Bassett’s new movie, Elvis, and a wedding, the Daily Mail reports.
Who is Natasha Bassett?
Born in Sydney, Australia, Bassett has been acting since she was just 13 years old. She garnered her first lead role in the Australian Theatre for Young People’s 2007 production of Romeo and Juliet.
Since that first performance, Bassett has been cast in several films and television series both in Australia and the U.S. While she was still in high school, she appeared in the MTV movie Dungoona in 2009, as well as the Australian TV series I Rock, Cops L.A.C. in 2010, Rake and Wild Boys in 2011. She also appeared opposite Toni Collette in the 2012 Australian film Mental.
In 2013, Bassett wrote her own short film, Kite, when she was enrolled on scholarship to the ArtStart Screenwriters Program. The film was a coming-of-age story about a child who finds a unique way to say goodbye to her grandfather after his death. The film was featured at several film festivals.
Natasha Bassett played Britney Spears in a Lifetime movie.
In the U.S., Bassett is best known for her role as starlet Gloria DeLamour in the Coen brothers' 2016 film Hail, Caesar!, and for her portrayal of pop star Britney Spears in the 2017 Lifetime movie Britney Ever After.
In a 2017 interview with People, Bassett said it was intimidating playing Spears, who she idolized when she was a child.
“I grew up idolizing Britney. She was a big part of my tween era. I would practice catwalks in my room to her songs and sing her songs into my hairbrush, so it was really intimidating to play her. I just want to do her justice,” Bassett told People.
In Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, set to open in theaters on June 24, Bassett plays Dixie Locke, the late singer’s high school girlfriend.
Elon Musk’s relationship with Grimes ended in September 2021.
Musk’s previous relationship with singer Grimes ended in September. The couple has two children together. The Telsa and SpaceX founder has been married three times, once to his college sweetheart Justine (Wilson) Musk and twice to actress Talulah Riley. He also briefly dated Johnny Depp’s ex Amber Heard.
“If I’m not in love, if I’m not with a long-term companion, I cannot be happy,” Musk told Rolling Stone in 2017.