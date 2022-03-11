Grimes Doesn't Exactly Benefit from Elon Musk’s Fortune — What’s Her Net Worth?

Grimes adopted her stage name after learning grime was a genre on Myspace. After emerging from the underground music scene, Grimes began releasing music independently. Over the years, she composed albums, created theme music for the Netflix animated series Hilda, and has even been featured as a judge on Alter Ego.

Birthdate: March 17, 1988

Birthplace: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Education: Attended McGill University in Montreal, but reportedly dropped out before earning her degree.

Married: No, but is still involved with Elon Musk.

Kids: 2 (both with Elon Musk)