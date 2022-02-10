Logo
Home > Cryptocurrency & Blockchain > NFTs
Mark Cuban, Lindsay Lohan, Eva Longoria, and other celebrities who own NFTs
Source: Getty Images

Celebrities Are Buying NFTs, and We’ve Got a List To Prove It

By

Feb. 10 2022, Published 11:01 a.m. ET

If you’re under the impression that the NFT craze is going to die down soon, you’re sorely mistaken. NFTs (nonfungible tokens) are slowly becoming a new form of currency and a way to flaunt your wealth. Celebrity NFT collections are growing by the day, only encouraging the market to expand.

Article continues below advertisement

Here’s a look at some of your favorite celebs and the NFTs they’ve chosen to add to their long list of valuable assets.

Celebrities who own NFTs

jimmy fallon nft
Source: Getty Images/Twitter

Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon, widely known for his comedic roles and as the host of The Tonight Show, is the proud owner of a Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT. Fallon owns BAYC #599 and purchased it for 46.6 Ether ($220,000 at the time). Fallon completed the sale using MoonPay.

Article continues below advertisement

Steph Curry

steph curry nft
Source: Getty Images/OpenSea

NBA superstar Steph Curry purchased BAYC NFT #7990 for $180,000 in Aug. 2021, reports HypeBeast. In addition to owning a BAYC, Curry launched his own NFT collection. The 2974 Collection is available for purchase on the FTX US platform, a company Curry recently became a shareholder of.

Article continues below advertisement

Paris Hilton

paris hilton nft colllection
Source: Getty Images/Twitter

Paris Hilton went from being known as an heiress to an avid NFT collector. Hilton started investing in cryptocurrency in 2016 after becoming friends with the owner of Ethereum, reports CNBC, and has since seen a return on it. Today, Hilton owns roughly 150 NFTS, with BAYC #1294 being one of them. Hilton might also hold a Cloud 9 NFT, created by @Friendswithyou x Diplo.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to purchasing NFTs, Hilton has launched her own collection, Paris: Past Lives, New Beginnings.

Article continues below advertisement

Reese Witherspoon

reese witherspoon nft
Source: Getty Images/Twitter

Reese Witherspoon, an advocate for women’s rights, has shown her support by purchasing NFTs created by women. Witherspoon owns the World of Women NFT #8072, a collection created and illustrated by Yam Karkai. The award-winning actress also has an NFT from the Flower Girls collection, which was created by Varvara Alay.

Article continues below advertisement

Gwyneth Paltrow

gwyenth paltrow nft
Source: Getty Images/Twitter

Gwyneth Paltrow, actress and founder of Goop, owns BAYC NFT #6141 and a Flowers Girl NFT as well.

Article continues below advertisement

Future

future nft
Source: Getty Images/Twitter

As if the BAYC NFT club weren’t diverse enough, we have another owner to add to the group: Future. The rapper currently owns Bored Ape #4672, which he paid about $223,000 for.

Article continues below advertisement

Heidi Klum

heidi klum nft
Source: Getty Images/Twitter

World-famous supermodel Heidi Klum welcomed her very own CryptoPunk NFT to her collection on Feb. 9, 2022. The America’s Got Talent host proudly announced the purchase of her NFT via Twitter.

Article continues below advertisement

Steve Aok

steve aoki nft
Source: Getty Images/Twitter

Steve Aoki is heavily involved in the NFT space. He currently owns 8 BAYC NFTs, one of which includes #9303. Aoki also owns character X by Steve Aoki x Antoni Tudisco and an NFT created by Doodles. The musician recently launched an Ethereum NFT membership club, A0K1VERSE.

Article continues below advertisement

Eva Longoria

eva longoria nft
Source: Getty Images/Twitter

Actress and producer Eva Longoria was another lucky lady to welcome a Flower Girls NFT into her collection. The actress announced the purchase via Twitter on Feb. 4, 2022. Prior to buying a Flower Girl, Longoria bought an NFT from the @LongNeckieLady collection, which was created by a 13-year-old artist.

Article continues below advertisement

Other celebrities who have climbed aboard the NFT train include:

  • DJ Khalid.
  • Shaquille O’Neal.
  • Liam Payne.
  • Lindsay Lohan.
  • Tara Strong.
  • Lance Armstrong.
  • Elijah Wood.
  • Mark Cuban.
  • Tony Hawk.
Article continues below advertisement

Which celebrities launched their own NFT collection?

Grimes

In 2021, Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriend and mother to his child Grimes put up for sale a collection of 10 NFTs on Nifty Gateway, reports The Verge. The sales from the collection netted Grimes roughly $6 million. A video called “Death of the Old” and a piece of art titled “Earth” were among some of the NFTs included in the collection.

Article continues below advertisement

Gary Vaynerchuk

Like Paris Hilton, Gary Vaynerchuk, or as most refer to him, Gary Vee, entered the NFT space early on. Vee not only has a few NFTs in his personal collection but he also launched his own NFT collection titled VeeFriends. VeeFriends are hand-drawn pictures transformed into digital artwork, all created by the internet personality himself.

Article continues below advertisement

Shawn Yue

Shawn Yue, a renowned actor from Asia, didn’t launch his own NFT collection but he did put up for sale the collection he built. The collection titled “No Time Like Present” was auctioned on Christie’s and featured CryptoPunk #9997, George Condo (Nun and Priest), and BAYC #8746 to name a few.

Article continues below advertisement

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg, another NFT and metaverse enthusiast, launched his own digital art collection called Decentral Eyes Dogg. The rapper collaborated with @Coldie to create the NFTs, which are expected to “evolve over time,” according to Snoop. The artwork was expected to be auctioned on SuperRare and at Art Basel.

Article continues below advertisement

If you’re just entering the NFT space or are ready to dive in and purchase your very own, there are some very helpful guides online that can help get you going.

Advertisement

More From Market Realist

    • CONNECT with Market Realist
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Market Realist Logo

    © Copyright 2021 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.