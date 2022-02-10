Celebrities Are Buying NFTs, and We’ve Got a List To Prove It

Celebrities Are Buying NFTs, and We’ve Got a List To Prove ItBy Jennifer Farrington
Feb. 10 2022, Published 11:01 a.m. ET
If you’re under the impression that the NFT craze is going to die down soon, you’re sorely mistaken. NFTs (nonfungible tokens) are slowly becoming a new form of currency and a way to flaunt your wealth. Celebrity NFT collections are growing by the day, only encouraging the market to expand.
Here’s a look at some of your favorite celebs and the NFTs they’ve chosen to add to their long list of valuable assets.
Celebrities who own NFTs
Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Fallon, widely known for his comedic roles and as the host of The Tonight Show, is the proud owner of a Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT. Fallon owns BAYC #599 and purchased it for 46.6 Ether ($220,000 at the time). Fallon completed the sale using MoonPay.
Steph Curry
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton went from being known as an heiress to an avid NFT collector. Hilton started investing in cryptocurrency in 2016 after becoming friends with the owner of Ethereum, reports CNBC, and has since seen a return on it. Today, Hilton owns roughly 150 NFTS, with BAYC #1294 being one of them. Hilton might also hold a Cloud 9 NFT, created by @Friendswithyou x Diplo.
In addition to purchasing NFTs, Hilton has launched her own collection, Paris: Past Lives, New Beginnings.
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon, an advocate for women’s rights, has shown her support by purchasing NFTs created by women. Witherspoon owns the World of Women NFT #8072, a collection created and illustrated by Yam Karkai. The award-winning actress also has an NFT from the Flower Girls collection, which was created by Varvara Alay.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow, actress and founder of Goop, owns BAYC NFT #6141 and a Flowers Girl NFT as well.
Future
As if the BAYC NFT club weren’t diverse enough, we have another owner to add to the group: Future. The rapper currently owns Bored Ape #4672, which he paid about $223,000 for.
Heidi Klum
World-famous supermodel Heidi Klum welcomed her very own CryptoPunk NFT to her collection on Feb. 9, 2022. The America’s Got Talent host proudly announced the purchase of her NFT via Twitter.
Steve Aok
Steve Aoki is heavily involved in the NFT space. He currently owns 8 BAYC NFTs, one of which includes #9303. Aoki also owns character X by Steve Aoki x Antoni Tudisco and an NFT created by Doodles. The musician recently launched an Ethereum NFT membership club, A0K1VERSE.
Eva Longoria
Actress and producer Eva Longoria was another lucky lady to welcome a Flower Girls NFT into her collection. The actress announced the purchase via Twitter on Feb. 4, 2022. Prior to buying a Flower Girl, Longoria bought an NFT from the @LongNeckieLady collection, which was created by a 13-year-old artist.
Other celebrities who have climbed aboard the NFT train include:
- DJ Khalid.
- Shaquille O’Neal.
- Liam Payne.
- Lindsay Lohan.
- Tara Strong.
- Lance Armstrong.
- Elijah Wood.
- Mark Cuban.
- Tony Hawk.
Which celebrities launched their own NFT collection?
Grimes
In 2021, Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriend and mother to his child Grimes put up for sale a collection of 10 NFTs on Nifty Gateway, reports The Verge. The sales from the collection netted Grimes roughly $6 million. A video called “Death of the Old” and a piece of art titled “Earth” were among some of the NFTs included in the collection.
Gary Vaynerchuk
Like Paris Hilton, Gary Vaynerchuk, or as most refer to him, Gary Vee, entered the NFT space early on. Vee not only has a few NFTs in his personal collection but he also launched his own NFT collection titled VeeFriends. VeeFriends are hand-drawn pictures transformed into digital artwork, all created by the internet personality himself.
Shawn Yue
Shawn Yue, a renowned actor from Asia, didn’t launch his own NFT collection but he did put up for sale the collection he built. The collection titled “No Time Like Present” was auctioned on Christie’s and featured CryptoPunk #9997, George Condo (Nun and Priest), and BAYC #8746 to name a few.
Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg, another NFT and metaverse enthusiast, launched his own digital art collection called Decentral Eyes Dogg. The rapper collaborated with @Coldie to create the NFTs, which are expected to “evolve over time,” according to Snoop. The artwork was expected to be auctioned on SuperRare and at Art Basel.
If you’re just entering the NFT space or are ready to dive in and purchase your very own, there are some very helpful guides online that can help get you going.