Celebrities Are Buying NFTs, and We’ve Got a List To Prove It

Paris Hilton went from being known as an heiress to an avid NFT collector. Hilton started investing in cryptocurrency in 2016 after becoming friends with the owner of Ethereum, reports CNBC, and has since seen a return on it. Today, Hilton owns roughly 150 NFTS, with BAYC #1294 being one of them. Hilton might also hold a Cloud 9 NFT, created by @Friendswithyou x Diplo.