Here Are Four of the Top Female-Led NFT Collections

Here Are Four of the Top Female-Led NFT CollectionsBy Alyssa Exposito
Feb. 9 2022, Published 9:35 p.m. ET
Men have dominated a significant portion of the web3, blockchain, and crypto. However, women have entered the burgeoning sector in full force and are aiming to make history. Here are four female-run NFT collections that are cementing their presence in Web3.
With celebrity entrants like Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria, and Huda Beauty's founder, Huda Kattan, entering the NFT ecosystem, many are turning their attention to the female-led collections and communities they are a part of.
World of Women
Created by Yam Karkai, World of Women (WoW) is a collection of 10,000 front-facing Women with uniquely generated traits on the Ethereum blockchain. WoW has built out its community with a core emphasis on highlighting and onboarding women in web3, specifically artists.
As such, WoW rewards its holders by airdropping (the act of dropping a token in a wallet) them, works of art by contributing small artists often from various parts of the world.
The community also focuses a lot of attention on philanthropy and female initiatives regarding educating women about the possibilities of web3. Notably, Guy Oseary, manager to Madonna manages the collection, and recently, a piece will get auctioned at Christie's.
WoW holders include actresses Eva Longoria, Reese Witherspoon, and serial entrepreneur Gary Vee. One WoW now cost about $33,854.86
Boss Beauties
Launched on Sept 25, 2021, Boss Beauties is a collection of 10,000 "strong female portraits." inspired by the " My Social Canvas," global community.
Similar to WoW, Boss Beauties focuses much of its initiatives on charitable donations, funding scholarships, and mentorship programs for women Boss Beauties tout being the first NFT collection currently hanging in the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and recently announced it will be making an appearance at the United Nations.
Amongst its holders are also Eva Longoria, Reese Witherspoon, and its most recent notable entrance, race car champion, Julia Landauer. Boss Beauties have recently seen a rise in price after its recent developments with one Boss Beauty costing 2.5 ETH ($$7,580.90)
Fame Lady Squad
Fame Lady Squad is infamously known as the first community-project takeover and famously known as the first generative all-female proof-of-profile (PFP) collection. A collection of 8,888 "fame ladies" with unique traits ranging from facial tattoos to halos, this project took a turn for the better.
Launched in July 2021, Fame Lady Squad was marketed as an all-female-led project but with time, the community found out otherwise. As it would turn out, the project was started by men but the community quickly banded together to dismantle the dishonesty and the community voted for new project leads.
Currently run by women, Fame Lady Squad has been around long enough to be known with the NFT ecosystem and has a lower price point of entry as one Fame Lady currently costs 0.2 ETH valued at $648.37 at the current price of Ethereum.
Women Rise
Women Rise is a collection of 10,000 ladies considered "activists, coders, artists, scientists," on the Ethereum blockchain.
Created by artist Maliha, Women Rise's primarily focuses on donating part of its proceeds to the Malala Fund and also centers its mission on onboarding women into web3.
Women Rise has been featured in The Rolling Stone, Reuters, and Vanity Fair. Other collectors in the previously mentioned female-led projects are also holders of Women Rise with much of the community rallying in support of one another. Women Rise NFT is currently priced at 0.529 ETH valued at $1,714.93.