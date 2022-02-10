Here Are Four of the Top Female-Led NFT Collections

Created by Yam Karkai, World of Women (WoW) is a collection of 10,000 front-facing Women with uniquely generated traits on the Ethereum blockchain. WoW has built out its community with a core emphasis on highlighting and onboarding women in web3, specifically artists.

As such, WoW rewards its holders by airdropping (the act of dropping a token in a wallet) them, works of art by contributing small artists often from various parts of the world.