Female Led NFT Project, 'World of Women,' Welcomes Reese Witherspoon

Actress, producer, and entrepreneur Reese Witherspoon has joined many NFT holders with her first NFT purchase. Reese bought into the female-led NFT project, "World of Women." This past September, the actress enthusiastically announced to "#cryptotwitter" that she had purchased Ethereum (ETH), expressing "Let's do this."

This tweet signaled to many that it was only a matter of time before Witherspoon would purchase her first NFT.