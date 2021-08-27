YouTuber Logan Paul’s Crypto Project Goes Parabolic After Announcement

It seems celebrities, influencers, and artists alike are jumping into the creation and production of their very own NFTs (non-fungible tokens). Rising over 500 percent after its announcement, CryptoZoo is YouTube influencer Logan Paul's pet project—literally. The project is "an autonomous ecosystem where zoo owners breed, collect, and trade exotic hybrid animals via NFTs."

Set to officially launch on Sep. 1, the project already has over 8,000 unique holders of its native token, ZOO. Just recently embarking and engaging in the crypto and NFT space, Paul has gained quite a reputation beyond his YouTube entertainment. Whether a fan or not, many are speculating large success for the project. Here's everything you need to know.