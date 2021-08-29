'Gary Vee' Hand Drew His Own NFT Collection, VeeFriends and It Boomed

VeeFriends is Gary Vee's hand-drawn NFT collection that enables holders immediate access into the VeeFriend's community and three-year access to VeeCon, a conference centered around business, marketing, entrepreneurship, and overall innovation.

The visuals themselves apparently represent human traits that Gary Vee admires the most; ones he believes lead to both happiness and success.

Centered on popular culture references, Vee Friends represents the positive notion of what Gary Vee believes "business with friends" can be: fun building community through empathy, kindness, and friendship.