Best NFT Use Cases Beyond Art—More Than Just a JPEG

In the last few months, society quickly became familiar with the concept of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) thanks to Christie's historical first-ever digital art auction. After digital artist Beeple sold his "Everydays: The First 5000 Days" for an impressive $69 million, many critics and skeptics had a lot to say about the matter. Conceptually understood by skeptics as a JPEG, NFTs have several use cases that are slowly changing our interaction with the industries they're engaging in including gaming, music , and naming services.

Despite the overall skepticism and contention some people might have towards NFTs, there isn't any denying the value in verifying the item's properties and ownership history. All of the transactions are recorded on the blockchain. NFTs are represented as ERC-21 tokens on the Ethereum Network and offer interoperability, the ability to trade, and proof of authenticity. Many people argue that this is the power NFTs currently hold—the ability to easily be authenticated without outsourcing any intermediary for appraisal.