Audius Partners With TikTok—Will It Reach Another All-Time-High?

Built on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 token, Audius is a fully decentralized music streaming and sharing platform. As an alternative to Spotify, Audius provides incentives that reward users and add value back to the protocol since it's community-driven. With the music industry making billions in revenue and artists only taking a fraction, Audius mitigates the intermediaries that tend to eat up all of the funds.

Currently, there are over ~5.2M MAUs and over ~65M monthly API calls. Through the free Audius API, anyone can quickly and easily plug into and utilize every song on Audius. 🎧 You can review the API docs here 👇 https://t.co/OYOoqiVpr2

With artists like Steve Aoki, Tory Lanez, and crypto native 3LAU, promoting leveraging blockchain technologies, Audius seems to be just scratching the surface of how the music and entertainment industry can be revolutionized. Bringing power and value back to both the artist and fan makes AUDIO a key driver in the overall ecosystem. Investors looking into alternative decentralized methods in everyday pleasures, like listening to music, might benefit from taking a closer look at AUDIO.