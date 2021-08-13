Moving Past Mp3 Players, Music NFTs Are the Future of Entertainment

It's important to recap what NFTs are and their function in order to grasp their potential potency and power in certain industries. NFTs are considered ERC-21 tokens stored on the blockchain. An ERC-21 is unique and isn't interchangeable for direct exchange. In comparison, fungible items are ones that are interchangeable because they possess the same properties. The interesting thing regarding NFTs is that they possess both intrinsic and extrinsic value, which often are what composes the total value on secondary markets. Also, NFTs not only denotes the value of an item or work but protects and verifies their authenticity.