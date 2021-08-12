Crypto NFT Games Are Hot—Upcoming Games for Enthusiasts to Watch

NFT games merge conventional gaming concepts with decentralized blockchains that allow users to have more control over in-game features like skins, characters, weapons, virtual lands, and more. By operating games on blockchains, the in-game economy is anchored to digital currencies and other assets like NFTs. The use of NFT token standards allows developers to preserve the rarity and uniqueness of some of these in-game items, which allows some in-game assets to be more valuable than others.